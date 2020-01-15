Free Walks and Talks at Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge will host a series of free Walks and Talks in January and February covering the topics of Dynamic Dunes, Birds, Local Habitats, and Marine Ecosystems. The History of U-boats in the Gulf, Sharks and the History of the Sea Turtle Conservation Movement are other topics. The talks will be held at the Ft. Morgan Volunteer Fire Department at 12105 State Highway 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores. These are very popular events and reservations are required. The guided tours are limited to 12 people and the talks are limited to 24 people. Call the Refuge office at 251-540-7720 to book a walk or a talk, or dro