G.S. Employees Win Island Spirit Award

Multiple nominations came through for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Island Spirit Award after a story broke on two workers for the City of Gulf Shores recovering a lost piece of jewelry at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship in May. During the tournament, officials were alerted of a gold cross lost in the sand by a Stanford athlete. After multiple failed search attempts with metal detectors, Sid Lewter & Jeramy Stainbrook of the Gulf Shores Public Works Department took to sifting the sand by hand the next morning and were able to locate and return the cross. The Chamber and City of Gulf Shores staff surprised the two workers with the Island Spirit Award for June and July at the public beach. “It warms my heart to see the effort these two went through to help a visitor to our area,” said Sharon Wiese, Island Spirit committee liaison, “It’s people like Sid and Jeramy who make this place so special to live.” Pictured: (l to r) Joe Tabor, Sid Lewter, Noel Hand and Jeramy Stainbrook.