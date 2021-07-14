Perdido Artist Gallery Supports Wildlife Sanctuary

Thanks to our generous customers and artists, Judith Sasser of Perdido Artist Gallery was able to present Diane Walhquist of the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida a check for $500. The sanctuary is a non-profit located at 105 N. S Street in Pensacola. They provide care to injured or orphaned indigenous wildlife during recovery, rehabilitation and release. Your spare change goes a long way in helping purchase much needed supplies.