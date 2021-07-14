Robinson Presented Quilt of Valor

Mark Robinson was presented with a Quilts of Valor quilt by the South Baldwin Republican Women to honor his military service. Capt. Mark graduated from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1966 and received a commission and made many perilous voyages to and from Vietnam during wartime. He later sailed all over the world with Lykes Brothers Steamship Company and encountered rough waters, storms and pirates but also made many smooth journeys. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization with over 11,000 volunteer quilters founded in 2003 by Blue Star mom Catherine Roberts. its mission is to cover all combat service members and veterans touched by war with the comfort and healing of a Quilt of Valor as a way to thank them. The SBRW meets at 11:30 a.m. on the 4th Tuesday each month at The Gift Horse Restaurant in Foley. Visitors are welcome. No reservations are needed. Pictured: Cpt. Robinson, Tim Lower and Joyce Reed with the Quilts of Valor Foundation.