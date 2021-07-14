Foley Library hosts July 23 family passport stamp explorer event; Harry Potter birthday party & Family Book Reads follow on July 31

Foley Public Library is hosting a special passport event on Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come and “Be a Library Explorer!” by visiting six locations in the library and getting your special passport stamped at each location. You will also receive a small prize at each location. Start at the Circulation Desk where you will get your passport and a goodie bag for collecting prizes. When you have completed your passport with all six stamps, return it to the Circulation Desk for your name to go in a drawing for an exciting prize bag. There will be an adult’s prize bag and a children’s prize bag so the whole family can join in!

The first 150 participants to complete their passports will receive a free day pass to OWA. Two OWA season passes (1 adult & 1 child) are going to be part of the prize bag drawing as well. Pelican SnoBalls will be on hand to give away free SnoBalls outside the front of the library. Tents and picnic tables will be set up there as well for “your dining pleasure.” There will be games that can be played inside the library, too. You’ll have to “explore the library” to find them, though.

The Foley Library will also celebrate Harry Potter Day and Family Book Reads on July 31, Harry Potter’s birthday (as well as J. K. Rowling’s birthday). From 9 am – 11 a.m., thke library will hae with photo opportunities as well as free coloring/puzzles pages, bookmarks and stickers. The first ten to show up in costume/cosplay will win a small prize bag.

Family Book Reads, a new monthly program, follows at 10 a.m. and feature the book, Litter, Litter, Please Come Here, written by Ryan Caver & Jacqueline Bordeaux, with art by Cathy Morrison. Author, Ryan Caver, & his son, Oliver, will present their book as well as discussing their organization, Clean Horizons, whose mission is to clean up beaches and pick up three million tons of trash (cleanhorizons.org) A light snack will be served at the Family Book Reads and seating is limited so you must call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot for you and your family. Visit foleylibrary.org or check out Facebook for more library info and events.

This program will continue on the last Saturday of each month with books being read by the author or a character from the book. Be sure to check out upcoming reads at our library website, www.foleylibrary.org.

Pictured: Alan Corley, library aide, finding the Friends’ Bookstore..