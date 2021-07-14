Bama Beach Pickleball Beginners’ Clinic

Bama Beach Pickleball Club recently held its 5th Beginners’ Clinic at The Church of Christ in Gulf Shores. The Club started offering the Clinics in 2019 to introduce people to the game of pickleball – the fastest growing sport in America. Since then, over 300 people have attended, with 44 coming to the one on July 8. Six members of the Club were there to help the beginners learn the game and to experience playing. Each Thursday from now to the end of September, Bama Beach will be holding a Beginners’ Play Day from 14 p.m. at The Church of Christ. Beginners as well as Novices are welcome to come and play with their peers, with Club Members in attendance to help with the learning process. Come out and play! Pictured: Club members Janice Neitzel & Vickie Matranga. (By Sam Strite).