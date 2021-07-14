Coastal Arts Center Of Orange Beach Camp

Summer camps are as much about heart as they are about art for the staff at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. This summer students from all over the southeast descended upon the campus at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach to get the chance to be utterly creative. This year’s theme of “Let the Fun Begin” set the tone for what all hope to be an amazing season. Camp Director, Amoreena Brewton, works through each project with the resident artists on campus, creating practice pieces and determining which projects will be the most fun and inspiring. “I really wanted this year to be special. We tried to spend as much time being positive and uplifting, as we did being creative. We want these kids to feel inspired, confident and treasured,” Brewton said. There was a mixture of new and returning students, with a handful being a younger sibling now carrying on the tradition of art camp attendance. Lucy West, whose older sister, Anne Russell, went to camp for three years, was thrilled to finally get her turn stating; “literally molding glass to make a starfish” was her favorite project. Gus Woerner has been to camp the last three years and the staff has seen him grow up and develop his artistic skills. He says, “Not only is it fun at camp, but I come home knowing new techniques that I can use on art projects of my own. It’s a week that I get to spend all of my time doing what I love most!” As camp came to a close, students got to have their own art exhibit so family and friends could see their extraordinary work and experience the gallery in a fun and festive way. Upcoming events at the Coastal Arts Center include a Teen Arts Workshop in July and Wonderful Wednesdays, fun art classes sprinkled throughout the summer that are geared toward artists aged 5-12 years old. Home School Art and After School Art registration will open on August 9th. more info: coastalartscenter.com. Pictured: (top l to r) The West family gather around to see Lucy’s projects during the art exhibit at the end of camp; Lillian Guthrie works on a hot glass star with glass blower Kerry Parks; Blakely Tyler, Emma Claire Godbold and Kathryn Carby gather under a photo op rainbow at the end of the camp session; Students gather around to watch professional artist, Peggi Brewton, demonstrate rock painting techniques. (Below) Gabe Tanner and Gus Woerner working in The Clay Studio; Staffers, Joel Odeneal, Amoreena Brewton and Amy Dimario, get in on the fun; Philip Carby shows off his planets painting and glass star