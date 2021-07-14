Bald Eagle Bash Raises $82K

The 11th annual Bald Eagle Bash, thanks to sponsors, restaurants and supporters, raised $82,000 for local land and water protection in beautiful coastal Alabama. This signature event for South Alabama Land Trust has earned a reputation for delivering great food, great music, and a great time. Gulf shrimp dishes prepared by the area’s best chefs and restaurants, a low country shrimp boil, delectable desserts from area bakers, beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and Braided River Brewing Company, and a great selection of wines were on the menu, and The Marlow Boys played tunes. The Bash is South Alabama Land Trust’s principal fund raiser, and provides revenue for land, water, and wildlife protection, along with education and outreach programs. With the help of business and individual sponsors, Bald Eagle Bash has earned more than half a million dollars to protect the land for all living things. Fore more SALT info, visit southalabamalandtrust.org.