New Kiwanian

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon welcomed another great new member in June. Marsha McDaniel brings years of teaching experience to Kiwanis and is enthusiastic about continuing to improve children’s lives. Her sponsor, Beth Clark (pictured) presented Marsha her shirt, hat, and Kiwanis pin. Guests are always welcome at the club’s breakfast meetings. For more club info, call president Craig McDonnell at 850-867-5873 or email KiwanisCraig@gmail.com.