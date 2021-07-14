Home / News / New Kiwanian

New Kiwanian

By on July 14, 2021

New Kiwanian
The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon welcomed another great new member in June. Marsha McDaniel brings years of teaching experience to Kiwanis and is enthusiastic about continuing to improve children’s lives. Her sponsor, Beth Clark (pictured) presented Marsha her shirt, hat, and Kiwanis pin. Guests are always welcome at the club’s breakfast meetings. For more club info, call president Craig McDonnell at 850-867-5873 or email KiwanisCraig@gmail.com.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!