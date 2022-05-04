GlenLakes junior golf program registration open until May 31

One of the top junior golf programs in the country, the GlenLakes Summer Junior Golf League, is accepting players until May 31 or until 40 juniors register. The fee is $110 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five matches. Geared for both boys and girls, the clinic is open to ages 8-17 and beginners are allowed to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners from league play will be recognized.

Practice begins at 3 p.m. on June 3. Other practice days are June 17. June 24, July 8 and July 15. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on June 4, June 18, June 25, July 9 and July 16.

For more info, call 251-955-1220, ext. 4 or email musialgolf@yahoo.com. GlenLakes is locarted in Foley.