Our Lady of the Gulf Boston Butt pre-sales accepted thru May 22

The Philip A. Lambert Council of the Knights of Columbus in Gulf Shores is pre-selling Boston butts for Memorial Day weekend to raise funds for its charities. Butts are $35 each. Orders for perfectly cooked butts will be taken through May 22 by contacting Mike Palamara at 251-923-7263 or GK@gulfshoreskofc.org or visiting olgal.org.

Butts can be picked up May 26 from 8-11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 308 East 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores. This is a great way to get your BBQ fix for Memorial Weekend.