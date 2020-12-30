Great Alabama Backyard Bird Count set for Feb. 12–15

The 2021 Alabama Great Backyard Bird Count will take place Feb. 12-15, and participating is easy, fun to do alone, or with others, and can be done anywhere you find birds. Set up a free Cornell Lab account to participate and identify birds with Merlin eBird ID Mobile app (available through the website) and add sightings to your list before uploading your list to the site.

Submit one or more lists over the four days of counting and you become a contributing citizen scientist. All eBird entries and saved Merlin Bird IDs over the four days contribute to the Great Backyard Bird Count. Info at birdcount.org.