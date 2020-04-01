Gulf Shores cancels 2020 Hangout Music Festival

Mayor Robert Craft and the Gulf Shores City Council unanimously passed a resolution canceling the 2020 Hangout Music Festival scheduled for May 15-17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials say they have been considering the cancellation due to COVID-19 for some time and that the decision was based solely on what was in the best interest of public health, safety and welfare.

“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” said Craft. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”

The fest related info, visit hangoutmusicfest.com. For City of Gulf Shores COVID-19 info, visit gulfshoresal.gov.