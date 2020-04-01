Hot Air Balloon Fest re-scheduled for Aug. 28-29

Poster design winner Steuber also part of Turtle Tracks

The 16th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, originally scheduled May 1-2 at the Foley Sportsplex, has been postponed until Aug. 28-29. Organizers said it was for the health & safety of everyone involved. More fest info: gulfcoastballoonfestival. com.

Artist Sabrina Steuber of Huntsville, winner of the fest poster design contest, posted that she was happy the fest was not cancelled after the announcement. “I’m glad to hear it’s been rescheduled, I can still celebrate winning the poster competition & experience the festival,” she wrote.

Steuber considers Gulf Shores her second home, as her family visits every fall. She was also one of the winners of Turtle Tracks, a local public art project dedicated to bringing awareness and support to Alabama Gulf Coast environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, and community arts & culture. She designed a turtle sculpture that is on display permanently at The Beach Club.

The Turtle Tracks Art on Parade program sought out original designs for the Bale of Turtles that was released in and around Gulf Shores. The program was coordinated by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance & Gallery, located at 225 E 24th St. in Gulf Shores.

Pictured; Artist Sabrina Steuber, The 2020 fest poster.