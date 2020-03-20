Gulf Shores City Schools is providing free “Grab and Go” to any child under the age of 18 at Gulf Shores High School from 11 .m. ’til noon Monday through Friday.

Neighborhood sites will begin Monday, March 23 (Monday-Friday).

Locations and time frame for neighborhood pick-up are: St. Andrews by the Sea (Ft. Morgan Road) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Bodenhamer Recreation Center – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Pelican Place, Craft Farms (West side of Cobb Theater) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am; Gulf Shores SportsPlex (County Road 6) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

Gulf Shores City Schools is also provided internet hotspots for any Gulf Shores City Schools student who needs home internet access. Devices are available at the Central Office, 300 East 16th Ave. Please call or

email to arrange pick-up.

More Lunch Program Info: Tanya Hill (thill@gsboe.org) or call (251) 968-9873. More Internet Access Info: Joey Drews (jdrews@gsboe.org) or call (251-968-9873.