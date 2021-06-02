Gulf Shores Library summer programs will start on June 4

The Gulf Shores Public Library sponsored Tails & Tales free summer reading program, consisting of four free events, starts June 4 with the 2B Wild West Show.

Registration is not required. Call 251-968-1176 or visit gulfshoresal.gov for info.

The first three programs are at the Adult Activities Center at 260 Clubhouse Drive, and all four programs start at 10:30 a.m.

• June 4 – Wild West Show program includes a story about animals, trick roping, the art of the bullwhip, and a trail drive.

• June 18 – Freedom Ranch program includes quality education, inspiration and adventure with live animals.

• July 16 – Animal Tales

program is about different exotic animal tails and how they use them.

• July 30 – Michelle’s Magical Poodles at Gulf Shores Cultural Center (19470 Oak Rd W) will showcase fun and quirky dog tricks with an educational twist.