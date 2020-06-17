Gulf Shores Schools providing multiple meals 3 days per week

Although the number of students served weekly has decreased from a high of 400 per week to its current total of 200 daily, Gulf Shores Schoools continues to provide meals to any child under 18 from south Baldwin County through its Gulf Shores School System Child Nutrition Program. The free program will continue at three locations until school starts in August.

Meals at the three locations – St. Andrews by the Sea on Ft Morgan Road, Gulf Shores Cultural Center on County Road 6 and Gulf Shores High School – are served from 11:30 a.m. ‘til noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

– On Monday and Wednesday, students receive four meals when they arrive: hot meal and cold lunch meals and two breakfast meals. On Friday, students receive a hot lunch and a breakfast for Saturday.