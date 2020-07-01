Gulf Shores Women’s Club scholarship and donations

The Gulf Shores Women’s Club is pleased to award money from their 2020 Tour of Homes to student scholarships and charities.

The following students were each awarded scholarships: Mikaela Boecher, Thomas Goodwin, Mary Griffin, Giulia De Souza, Malia Elliott, Lisa Patel, Mai Chung, Brawell McMeans, Jenna Morgan and Erin Travis.

Charities that benefited from the tour were Operation Smile, lunches were provided to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center workers during Covid19, All About Dogs, Thomas B. Norton Public Library and Daybreak.

Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to tour these beautiful homes and helped us raise funds for these worthy causes.