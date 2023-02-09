Haven’s Mystic Mutts of Revelry rolls Feb. 11 in Fairhope

The Mystic Mutts of Revelry pet parade will roll through the streets of downtown Fairhope on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Around 300 dogs and 400 humans are expected to walk in the parade, with thousands lining the route. The parade begins and ends at Fairhoper’s Community Park. This year’s theme is “Top Dog.” Proceeds provide critical medical care, nutritious food & shelter until the homeless pets are ready to be adopted.