Helping Hands Ministry to deliver Christmas dinner to 300

Orange Beach Helping Hands Ministry will deliver Christmas dinners to more than 300 people on Christmas Day and host Christmas Dinner and fellowship from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 24235 Canal Road. Steve Hanich and his wife Vivian, and their son Michael have organized the event for the past eleven years, with the support from sponsors such as Swift Supply, J&M Tackle, Publix and volunteers from First Baptist Church Gulf Shores.

Hanich said volunteers deliver full meals to the jails in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, local police departments, the Foley Beach Express toll booth, local fire departments, workers at local convenience stores, movie theaters and anybody else they think would appreciate the kindness.

In addition, 200 people are expected to enjoy Christmas dinner at the Orange Beach Community Center. “We get a lot of people who do have family in the area and we get a lot of Snowbirds who don’t really have any any place to go,’’ Steve Hanich said. “They enjoy being around others and the fellowship. We look forward to welcoming anybody who wants to join us.’’

For more info contact Orange Beach Helping Hands Ministries, call 251-408-1322 or 251-408-1255.