Holly Days on Main Dec. 10-11 at Wharf

Holly Days on Main Festival will be taking over The Wharf in Orange Beach on Dec. 10 & 11. Holly Days takes advantage of the wide Main Street area of The Wharf to line vendors up and down the complex. Vendors will be selling a variety of fine arts, retail goods, and arts & crafts, making the festival the perfect stop for last minute Christmas gift shopping. The event will include Christmas themed performances by youth choir & dance programs. Visit bit.ly/hollydays22 or contact Chamber Communications Coordinator Ryan Moberly at 251.968.8651 for info.