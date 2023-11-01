Holy Spirit Episcopal Donates $35K To Non-Profits

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores has awarded two major grants to local charities with funds generated from the Holy Spirit Thrift Shop, a church ministry located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Ecumenical Ministries received a $20,000 grant to be used in its Repair Baldwin mission, which is to save homes of low-income homeowners with the goal of preventing homelessness. Beckwith Camp and Conference Center received a $15,000 grant to grow and improve its facilities, programs and welcome. Pictured: (above) Ecumenical Ministries Vina Lewellyn, Carla Friedrich, Steve Riggs, Sally Deane, Henrietta Craft and Baba Grafe; (below) Beckwith’s Ann Lofaro, Baba Grafe, Eleanor Reeves, Brenda Sester, Diana Buck and Kim Payne.