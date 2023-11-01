Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Supports Boys Ranch

Marlynn Dibble and Andrea Demeyer with Halloween gift bags destined for the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch. The Theta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi takes on several community service projects each year in our local community. This time, they picked the children of the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch to receive small gift bags to help brighten their Halloween. Beta Sigma Phi was founded in 1931 to give wives of military service members an instant group of new friends as their husbands were transferred to new locations around the world. Today the sorority accepts new members from all walks of life. There are several local chapters in our area. more info: Sharon Emmett at sharon@joemmett.com.