Beach restoration has begun east of Little Lagoon Pass

The long-anticipated beach restoration project starts this month with dredging commencing east of Little Lagoon Pass, the most eroded area of Pleasure Island. The initiative will restore beaches washed away during Hurricanes Nate and Sally and will exend all the way east to Perdido Pass. Dredging and restoration will be wrapped up within Gulf Shores city limits by January 1, 2024.

The project is expected to progress swiftly in Gulf Shores with minimal disruption, according to city officials. Crews will work 24/7, utilizing two dredging vessels, and 18,500 cubic yards of sand will be restored to beaches daily, equivalent to about 1,240 dump truck loads per day.

Crews will focus on sections of approximately 1,500 feet of beach at a time, temporarily closing these areas to the public for around 72 hours to ensure uninterrupted sand replenishment. Access to the beach will remain available in areas outside of immediate work zones and completed restoration areas. Ramps will be placed over the pipes to facilitate shoreline access.

Public beach accesses will serve as construction access points and equipment storage throughout the project.

Sea turtle monitoring and nest relocation have already been carried out.

In-water trawling and continuous monitoring for sea turtles, manatees, gulf sturgeon, and other wildlife will continue throughout the project.

Preserving dune vegetation is a priority, with additional dune vegetation being planted as part of the project.

Dunes will be rebuilt up to around 12 feet of elevation, with Approximately 500,000 plants and more than 3,000 feet of sand fencing installed along the dune system.