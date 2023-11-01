Lookout Mountain Pkwy., Little River Canyon best for fall colors

Lookout Mountain Scenic Pkwy. and Little River Canyon Nature Preserve were Alabama’s representatives in Southern Living’s recently published “Best Places In Every Southern State For Incredible Fall Color” Tlist.

Little River Falls in Fort Payne is touted for “a glorious autumn view of its 45-foot waterfalls. You’ll also find vibrant fall foliage as the preserve’s sassafras, flowering dogwood, hickory, dogwood, oak, and maple trees change colors.”

Lookout Mountain Scenic Pkwy. spans three states as it stretches across Lookout Mountain from Gadsden to Chattanooga. Within it’s 93-miles, one will find waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves and many more natural wonders.

In a separate story celebrating the change of season from summer to fall in the south, Southern Living reccommends the Talladega Scenic Byway, a 29-mile route offering a view over the Appalachian Mountains. The open air Bunker Observation Tower, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933, offers a panoramic long-range view of the mountains from the summit of Cheaha Mountain n Cleburne County. At 2,407 ft. above sea level, it is the highest point in Alabama.

Pictured: The waterfalls of Little River Canyon include Little River Falls, Graces High Falls and Little Falls.