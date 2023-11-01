South Baldwin Chamber hosts Nov. 4 Magnolia Springs Run

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Magnolia Run will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Magnolia Springs. The 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run usually attracts around 300 participants and starts and finishes at Jesse’s Restaurant, 14770 Oak St. The 5k starts at 8 a.m. and the fun run an hour later. Awards will be held at Magnolia Springs Community Hall. More info: rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com. The race features a beautiful scenic route with majestic oak branch canopies overhanging the road and historic homes. A portion of each runner registration will be donated to charity. This run is stroller and dog friendly with the usual awards Post-race activities include lively music, beverages and delicious food.