Dark Side of the Moon Nov. 3 at Foley’s Under The Oaks

The Cordial Brothers Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon on Friday, Nov. 3 at Under The Oaks, an event venue at 11352 Barner Rd in Foley from 6-10 p.m. Head Cordials Chase Brown and Patrick Wall will handle vocals and guitar licks and be welcoming friends on stage all evening. The musicians that will be on stage at Big Beach were not even alive when Pink Floyd released its psychedelic masterpiece, and that is proof enough that The Dark Side Of The Moon remains an almost sacred work of art for many. More info: 251-533-4905.