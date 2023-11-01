40 tastings at Nov. 3 Gulf Coast Zoo Hops for Habitats

The Alabama Gulf Coast will host its annual Zoo Brew fall fundraiser, Friday, November 3. Admission includes over 40 tastings from craft breweries, live music by Red and Revelers, and food catered by Island Air’s “Island Pig Posse” BBQ team. Tickets are on sale until 9 a.m. pm Nov. 3 at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org. This event is a 21 and over event. In addition to supporting the animal care, enrichment and educational programs of the zoo, the event will also raise funds to support endangered animal habitat conservation, including protecting the endangered longleaf pine ecosystem in Alabama. The longleaf pine ecosystem is home to animals such as the endangered gopher tortoise, red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes, bobwhite quail, and more. More info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.org