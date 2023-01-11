Jan. 28 Taste of St. Peter’s in Bon Secour includes mullet

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 6270 Bon Secour Hwy. (at the corner of Ct. Rds. 10 & 49) in historic Bon Secour, will host its annual Taste of St. Peter’s on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity for the larger community to gather and sample the local delicacy that is fried mullet in the picturesque town.

In addition, the menu features hush puppies, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, desserts, tea, water and coffee. Plates are $12 each. There will also be a bake sale with lots of homemade goodies prepared by the Ladies of St. Peter’s. sFor more info, call 251-949-6254 or visit stpetersbonsecour.com.

Always popular with winter guests, the Taste is an opportunity to enjoy the food that made the Gulf Coast famous while meeting friends new and old.