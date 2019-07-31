Jane Lee Foley Art Center reception is Aug. 8

The Foley Art Center staff will host a reception for featured member Jane Lee on Tnursday, August 8 from 5-7 p.m. Jane will present her latest Coastal Creations work during the event at the FAC’s gallery at 211 N McKenzie St. (Hwy. 59). For more info, visit Foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.

Lee and her husband moved to Orange Beach from Slidell, Louisiana about 10 years ago. “At the time I was caring for my husband who had sustained a spinal cord injury from an on the job accident in 1999,’’ she said. “We lived in Orange Beach together for five years until he passed away.

“After being a full time caregiver for 15 years, I didn’t know what to do with my time,’’ she added. “I started doing different arts and crafts and eventually began doing coastal art. Last year’s Foley Art Center’s Annual Trim a Tree was my first public sale event, but I’ve learned a lot, found new self-confidence and thoroughly enjoy my artsy life. ‘’