John Schneider brings band & guests to Bama stage Feb. 19

John Schneider, star of the 1980’s TV show The Dukes of Hazzard, will bring his Stars N Bars Band, special guests Keith Burns & Cody McCarver, and even his iconic Dodge Charger, The General Lee, to the Flora-Bama for a one-off show on Feb. 19. Doors open at 6 p.m., and $20 general admission tickets are on sale at florabama.com. Several VIP packages, including a chance to ride in the General Lee with Schneider, are also available.

Schneider spent seven years in Hazzard County running from Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane as the lead male eye candy in the CBS hit. Dukes of Hazzard ran for seven seasons and 147 episodes. And in the midst of it, between 1984 and 1987, he had four #1 hits and nine straight Top 10 songs while signed with MCA.

He later starred in The Have and the Have Not’s and Smallville and was a hit on Dancing With The Stars.

Schneider regularly plays to packed houses in Nashville with a personable show that includes acoustic guitar strumming, lots of jokes and the story behind most of his hits.

A prodigious writer, in 2009 Schneider released six albums alone. A portion of the proceeds of the sale of his latest release, Truck On, benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that offering assistance to semi-truck drivers.