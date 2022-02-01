Blueberry, Apple and Pineapple Dump Cake
1 can (21 oz.) apple pie filling
3/4 cup unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained
1 pkg. (12 oz.) frozen unsweetened blueberries
1/2 cup sugar
1 pkg. white cake mix. (regular size)
2/3 cup butter, melted
1 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix pie filling and pineapple in a greased 13×9-in. dish until combined. Toss blueberries with sugar; spoon over pie filing mixture. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter. Top with walnuts and almonds (do not stir). Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 45-55 minutes. Serve warm. Serves: 15.
Enjoy!