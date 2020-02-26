Kiva Dunes Pro Tour Championship Schedule

Tuesday March 3: Practice round at Kiva Dunes for touney players. Junior Clinic from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday March 4: First round of play for the pro. Pro-am Lunch at 11:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.; Party at the Beach Club’s Village Hidewaway Sports Bar.

Thursday March 5: Second round of the Emerald Coast Tour event begins at 8:30 p.m.

Friday March 6: Third and final round of play for the Kiva Dunes Pro Tour Championship. Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. Awards presentation immediately following play.