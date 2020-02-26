Emerald Coast Gulf Tour coming to Kiva Dunes March 4-6

Tourney includes pro-am; free March 3 junior clinic for locals

The Emerald Coast Golf Tour will start its 2020 season in at the Kiva Dunes Golf & Beach Resort in Gulf Shores March 4-6. The tourney begins with a March 4 pro-am starting at 12:30 p.m., giving amateurs a chance to play with possible PGA stars of the future. Each team will consist of one professional and three amateurs. After a short gathering to recognize winners, players and pros will convene at party for the players at the Beach Club Hideaway Sports Bar (about 1 mile East of Kiva Dunes).

Emerald Coast Tour professionals will also host a free junior clinic for the kids on Tuesday, March 3 at the Kiva Dunes driving range from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

A developmental tour for guys trying to earn their PGA tour card, the tour has helped 25 PGA tour winners hone their games. Doug Barron was the Kiva Dunes 2019 Champion and went on to win his first event later in the year on the PGA Champions Tour.

Alumni players include Boo Weekley, Joe Durant, Heath Slocum, Craig Perks, Patton Kizzire, Jerry Kelly and Scott Parel, in addition to two time Masters Champion Bubba Watson.

For more info or pro-am applications, call 251-540-7000 or 850-217-3412.