March 14 Muddy Gator Run raises funds for Bully Proof charity

Come get dirty for a great cause during the March 14 Muddy Gator Mud Run on March 14 at Graham Creek Preserve in Foley. The races are open to all and start at 8 a.m, with the final competitive heat scheduled around 11 a.m. Festivities, including a concert by Strictly Isbell, continue ‘til 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event support of the Bully Proof Foundation, a Foley based non-profit that empowers bullying victims. Sassy Bass will be providing food and beverages during the event and host an after party at Sassy Bass Crazy Donuts @ OWA at 6:30 p.m.

“The race is for anybody that wants to run, walk or crawl,’’ said race organizer John Williams. “Only the last heat of the day will be a competitive race.’’ He added that he hopes the mud run will become a new annual event for South Baldwin.

Williams said the 5K race course is full of cool obstacles, including a river crossing. Vendors and local businesses will have booths onsite. The $50 entry fee is currently being discounted to $25. For more run info, go to eventbrite.com.

The Bully Proof Foundation promotes the “chin in the middle” concept, which helps the victim transcend situations and maintain newfound confidence without engaging or striking the bully. Foundation volunteers speak at schools and offer free private help for any child being bullied. And they do it with a “no striking” approach that is self-defense only. Few children understand how to protect themselves from bullys and are left as helpless and often hopeless victims. For more info about the non-profit, call Angela Caine at 251-979-0743 or visit bullyprooffoundation.org.