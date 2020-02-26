Mako Mad Dash Fun Run & 5K March 14 at O.B. Sportsplex

The Orange Beach Elementary School PTO will hold Mako Mad Dash, a spring fun run and 5K, on Saturday, March 14th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail inside the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The cost is $25 per person or $50 for a family (parent/guardian and children). T-shirts will be available for OBES students, while supplies last.

Check-in is 8-8:30 a.m. A costume contest will be held at 8:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9. Awards will be given for Best Team Costume, Best Individual Costume, Most Homeroom Class Participation, 1st Place Fun Run and 1st Place 5K.

After the run there will be complimentary refreshments donated by community sponsors.