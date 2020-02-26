Impact 100 March membership socials in Foley and Fairhope

Impact 100 Baldwin County will host membership drive socials on Tuesday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Home Design Center in Foley and on Tuesday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at M & F Casuals in Fairhope. For additional info, visit Impact100Baldwin County.org.

The membership socials are open to any woman who would like to know more about Impact 100 Baldwin County and the power of collective philanthropy and to connect and network with other women who share a common interest in the community. Advance registration is not required.

Each Impact member contributes $1,000 which is then combined with other members’ contributions, leveraging itself into significant grants that are awarded to various Baldwin County organizations. Last year, Impact awarded five grants of $101,000 each. Since its inception, it has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to over 30 nonprofit organizations.