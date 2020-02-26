Live Music on the Lawn March 28 at Swift-Coles

Live Music on the Lawn at Swift-Coles Historic Home will be held on Saturday March 28 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. in on the grounds of the beautiful estate in Bon Secour.

Cost is $5 at the gate and tours of the home will also be offered for $10. Bring your blanket & picnic lunch and sit under live oak trees while listening to music ranging from bluegrass to folk to jazz to blues. Stroll around the grounds and see history & nature exhibits. There will also be lawn games and a children’s area.

The home is located at 17424 Swift Coles Lane in Bon Secour. Visit SwiftColesHistoricHome.com for more info.