Sandy Roots Songwriters Series continues March 17

The Sandy Roots Songwriter Series will resume its monthly schedule at The Point on Innerarity Point in Pensacola beginning at 6 p.m. on March 17. Kicking off the series’ fifth season will be Megan T McMillan, Brittany L Grimes, Jonathan Puzan, Tony Harrah, Rock Killough, Darrel Roberts and John Joiner. The cseries is produced by Nick Biebricher of Sandy Roots Productions. The shows last approximately three hours, and there is a $10 cover. More information: Sandyrootsmusic@ gmail.com or (251) 284-2443.