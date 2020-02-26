Kiwanis Chili For Children fundraiser March 7 at Gary’s Brewery

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will present its Chili For Children & Beer For Books fundraiser on March 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, located at 208 Newman Ave. in Pensacola. Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children 5-10 and fre for children under 5, and veggie chili will be available. Pay at the door or online at KiwanisClubofBigLagoon.com. All proceeds benefit 14 Escambia County elementary schools.