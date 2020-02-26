Home / More Feb 26 News / Kiwanis Chili For Children fundraiser March 7 at Gary’s Brewery

Kiwanis Chili For Children fundraiser March 7 at Gary’s Brewery

By on February 26, 2020

Kiwanis Chili For Children fundraiser March 7 at Gary’s Brewery

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will present its Chili For Children & Beer For Books fundraiser on March 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, located at 208 Newman Ave. in Pensacola. Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children 5-10 and fre for children under 5, and veggie chili will be available. Pay at the door or online at KiwanisClubofBigLagoon.com. All proceeds benefit 14 Escambia County elementary schools.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!