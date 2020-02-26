Orange Beach & Gulf Shores: No spring break rowdiness

By Fran Thompson

The City of Gulf Shores, in an effort to get ahead of rowdy behavior from millennials here for spring break, will continue with its seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches from March 2 through April 17.

The City of Orange Beach has also vowed to crack down on drunk and disorderly behavior. In a social media post, the city’s police department put spring break revelers on notice that theirs is not a party town and underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any other breach of the peace will not be tolerated.

“If you choose to violate the law, you will go to jail. This is your only warning,’’ OBPD stated. “If you are looking for a party town, the City of Orange Beach is not it.’’

“The City of Orange Beach welcomes all guests to the City of Orange Beach for Spring Break. Our city is a beautiful, family-oriented beach resort community. During Spring Break, we traditionally experience increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use,’’ the OBPD stated. “The Orange Beach Police Department will utilize all available resources at our disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors.’’

Gulf Shores City Council unanimously voted to approve the 2020 alcohol ban on the public beach in December.

Restrictions began in 2016 in Panama City drove more spring break crowds to Pleasure Island, resulting in arrests and rowdy behavior that led the island’s two cities to implement new rules to avoid the island becoming what had become an out-of-control Panama City. Pleasure Island’s award winning Convention & Visitors Bureau has always focused on attracting families.

Orange Beach Spring No-No’s

• Sleep in your car or on the beach.

• Have glass containers on the beach.

• Dig large holes on the beach or have steel shovels.

• Have alcohol on Alabama State Park beaches.

• Climb or jump from balconies.

• Leave your chairs and tents on the beach after sunset.

• Loud and boisterous music or noise on the beach or in your room.