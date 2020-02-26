Riley Green plays March 9 on Flora-Bama beach stage

Country crooner Riley Green is coming back to the Flora-Bama beach stage for a special Beach concert on Monday, March 9. Tickets are $39.50 (plus taxes and fees) and in the ‘Bama gift shop or online at floraBama. com. If available, day of show tickets are $45 (plus taxes and fees). The Flora-Bama is, of course, located on the Gulf at the AL-FL state line. Gates for the show will open at 2 p.m., with supporting acts set to start at 3 p.m. The headliner is scheduled for 4 p.m. Umbrellas are not allowed, but patrons can bring beach chairs, blankets and towels. There will be a designated beach chair area in the back portion of the general admission area.

Green is an Alabama native raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music. His debut In a Truck Right Now EP introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” He followed up with “In Love By Now.’’