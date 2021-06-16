Knights of Columbus Boston Butts pre-sale thru June 24

The Philip A. Lambert Council of the Knights of Columbus in Gulf Shores is pre-selling Boston butts for July 4 weekend to raise funds for its charities. Orders for perfectly cooked butts will be taken through June 24 at olgal.org/koc and the butts can be picked up July 1 & 2 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 308 East 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores.

For more info, contact Mike Palamara at GK@gulfshoreskofc.org or call Palamara at 251-923-7263.