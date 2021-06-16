Sirens of the Sea Tea Party July 17 at Community Center

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe will host the Island Tea Party and Quarter Auction on Saturday, July 17 at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.) beginning at 2 p.m. Reserve a table and buy tickets at sirensevent.ticketleap. com/islandteaparty.

Tickets are $25 per person for the over 21 event, and that includes funny money for the auction a paddle for bidding, amazing prizes and tasty tea party treats. Patrons are asked to wear their best hat and heels for an afternoon of fun and frivolity.