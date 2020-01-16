LA Beach Writers meet Feb. 3 at Gulf Shores Library

By Diane Clark

The L A Beach Writers will meet February 3, from 4-5:45 p.m. at the Thomas B. Nelson Library, Gulf Shores. This meeting will feature Author Linda B. Schmitz Sprangrud, ‘The Turtle Lady,’ who has written “Miss Ella and the Turtle People.”

Miss Ella and the Turtle People is a children’s picture book about the protection, care, and conservation of turtles. Miss Ella learns a lot from the band of volunteers (Turtle People) who dedicate their time to protecting the eggs laid by a mother turtle on the beach. This book is based on the Gulf Coast’s initiative along beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach who are committed to these endangered turtle species. Linda’s book comes with a small stuffed turtle and autographed copies will be available for purchase that evening. It is ideal for gift giving to children who enjoy nature.

L A Beach Writers invites area writers and authors–published and unpublished–or even just the curious and “wannabees.” to attend. The group offers education, guidance and coaching as most members have a journey to share.

The mission of the group is to foster the writing skills of anyone who desires to publish a novel or autobiography, write a family legacy, and anything in between. Also, mark your calendars now for the February 24 4 p.m. writer’s meeting featuring author Ken Cockson. His book. “Foley, The First 100 Years,” is informative and available for purchase. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Diane Clark at dianecl6@aol.com or 419 670-2739.