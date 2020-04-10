Locals start go-fund-me effort for Christian Service Center

Orange Beach resident Karen Hameroff and others have organized a go-fund-me fundraiser on behalf of Hope Becklund to benefit the Chrisitan Service Center. The Covid19 Pandemic and current regulations have left a grave impact on our small businesses and their employees, which depend on tourism to stay afloat. “We all are aware of the situation as it is a global one, but locally we need our community to help and make a difference collectively by sharing the love,’’ writes Hameroff, who started the fundraiser with Sherry Odom and Terri Long of Wildflowers Boutique.

“The Christian Service Center has always been a strength to those who are in need on the Alabama Gulf Coast,’’ Hameroff added. “They provide both direct and indirect services to assist the local population. Some of the hardest hit in our beach town are our hospitality industry, local gig workers, like musicians, and housekeeping personnel.’’

GoFundMe is waiving all service fees for charitable donations and funds to continue aid for the emergency and financial needs of all our locals; to include paying bills like rent, power and water, medical needs and supplying food.

The Christian Service Center is located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Monetary and food donations can be dropped off during those hours. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 882, Gulf Shores, AL 36547. Call 251-968-5256 for more CSC info or to schedule an appointment to pick up food.