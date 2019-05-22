LuLuPalooza May 25 at LuLu’s at Homeport

Holt, Collins, Simpson, Lumpkin & Gypsy Spark, Kulinich will play

Music acts Lefty Collins, Phil & Foster, Adam Holt (pictured), Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, and Jimmy Lumpkin & Gypsy Spark will play LuLuPalooza 2019, part of the year long 20th anniversary celebration at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores. The annual off the summer at Lucy Buffet’s restaurant starts at 5 p.m. on Memorial Weekend Saturday, May 25 on and around the LuLu’s outside boat stage.

LuLu’s is located at the foot of the Intracostal Waterway Bridge on the northside of Hwy. 59, next to Homeport Marina. For more event info, visit lulubuffett.com or call 251-967-5858.

Pictured: If Muddy Waters and Tom Petty had a baby, they’d name the baby Adam Holt. And with an array of Gibson guitars, an old Ampex tape machine, and an unassuming group of musicians out of Mobile in his toolset, Alabama singer-songwriter Adam Holt is a gutsy amalgamation of his deeply sown roots in the blues, classic country, and rock n’ roll of decades ago.