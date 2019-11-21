Magic Christmas in Lights thru Dec. 31 at Bellingrath

It’s one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, and it’s right here in south Alabama! Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 24th season of Magic Christmas in Lights. Opening Night is Nov. 29, and the show will continue nightly through Dec. 31 (closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days). Purchase tickets on bellingrath.org, or at the door when you arrive.

The dazzling nighttime display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes, set out in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre garden estate that was the home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath.