Dec. 5 Hark! A Christmas Concert raises Habitat funds

St’ Paul’s Episcopal Church and The Baldwin County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting “Hark! A Christmas Concert” on December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and Four a Change (pictured) will present popular Christmas Carols and Hymns. Refreshments will be served for donations to Habitat. Proceeds will benefit the ministries of Baldwin County Habitat for Humanity and St. Paul’s, so purchase your tickets soon. Last year’s concert was a near sellout. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at St. Paul’s Church office in Foley, Baldwin County Habitat for Humanity in Summerdale, Think Outside Furniture, members of “Four a Change” and by calling (251-943-2173).