45th Annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 6-7 in Robertsdale

St. Patrick’s Ladies Auxiliary is readying for it forty fifth annual Christmas Bazaar. Starting from December 6-7. Doors will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Center on 23035 Hwy 59 in Robertsdale.

The Bazaar will feature over 100 hand crafted gift baskets along with fresh baked Stollen( coffee cakes) and nut filled Kifles. There will also be a Jam Stand filled with jams, jellies, and sauces made by local cooks.The church ladies, including baking prize winning baker, Sylvia Pulliam, will present homemade cakes, candies, and cookies for sale. Unique hand crafted items are also in the spotlight. Starting with handmade quilts, afghans, baby items, soaps, and shabby chic. The Christmas tree stand is always a place to stop and gaze at the gorgeous trees and arrangements. This year buffalo plaid will be featured. A hand made quilt, pieced and quilted by Barbara Landers and friends will be raffled. Get your ticket with a small donation. Proceeds will benefit community charities, St.Patrick Church, and St. Patrick School.

Pictured: Front – L to R Pam Ackis, Sylvia Pulliam, Fran Frayne; Second Row – L to R Cheryl Connor, Jennifer Sprock, Carolyn Bell; Third Row – L-R Linda Eubanks, JoAnne Kinsey, Susan Mullek, Barbara Landers, Felicia Weimer, Margaret O’Hara.